RSPCA Inspector Susie Micallef collecting a donation for the project.

The plight of households forced to turn to food banks during the pandemic has seldom been far from the headlines, but many have additional mouths to feed in the form of their pets.

Now RSPCA animal rescue officer Heather Wade is coordinating an effort in the North East to help those in need.

The project began in Lancashire during lockdown as a response to the number of people the charity was seeing who were facing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Now it has been expanded into the North East, Heather it meant anyone who is struggling can not only get human food but can now get pet food for their furry friends too.

“We’re so pleased to be able to help in this way and are so grateful for any donations we receive to help this project,” she said.

“We’ve seen pets become a real source of comfort to people during the pandemic and it’s fantastic to see those strong bonds between owners and their animals.

"However, the pandemic has put a strain on people’s finances and we’re seeing a lot of people experience tough times at the moment.

"The last thing we want is for a loving owner to have to give up their companion and so we set up the scheme in the hope that we could provide as much pet food as possible and keep families and their pets together.”

The RSPCA is asking for donations of pet food to help the project.

Generous members of the public can donate pet food either at RSPCA bases in Byker and Whitley Bay, or at the food banks taking part:

:: The Key 2 Life Food Bank in South Shields

:: Washington Community Food Project

:: Walker and District Food Bank

:: Newcastle West End Food Bank

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.