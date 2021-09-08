Football boots swap scheme launched in Jarrow to save families money

A new scheme has been set up to save families the cost of a new pair of football boots.

By Tony Gillan
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:13 pm

Boot Swap is being run from Jarrow’s Scotch Estate. Anyone across South Tyneside has old boots that are still in a good, clean and useable condition, is being asked to consider donating them to the scheme.

The scheme is open to all, whether the boots are for children, young adults or whoever. All boots will be cleaned and sanitised before they are handed back out.

The project is run by Paul Futers and Cllr Steve Dean, who is also chairman of the South Shields Sunday Football League.

Anyone wishing to donate a pair of boots can take them along to Bede’s Helping Hands Food Bank on Glasgow Road on the Scotch Estate. The building was previously Primrose Library. Boots can be exchanged without a penny changing hands.

For more details call Steve on 07483 342688, or Paul on 0191 8163021.

