Football club sleep rough for charity raising over £2000
A South Tyneside football club has raised over £2000 for local charities after sleeping rough for the night.
Players from Hedworth Hall football club in South Shields temporarily hung up their boots and instead spent a cold December night on the streets to help local causes.
After the damage caused by Storm Arwen the club thought about how difficult it must be to live on the streets during harsh weather conditions.
The team wanted to raise money for local groups to help people facing difficult circumstances. They decided to raise funds for three popular organisations in South Tyneside, which are Hebburn Helps, Key 2 Life Food bank and The Salvation Army.
Andrew Beynon, assistant manager, said: “The weather stayed in our favour by staying dry. But still very cold. Some of the lads managed to sleep but others stayed awake for the duration due to not being able to sleep. The effect on your body just one night on the streets does, it’s opened our eyes how hard homeless people have it. Nobody should be homeless, it such a shame that people have to live this way.
The club initially looked to raise around £1000 for their chosen charities but were able to generate more than double that, raising just under £2300.
The club would like to thank those who donated to the cause and team members who slept out including Andrew Beynon, Adam Stevenson, Aron Burn, Gary Goodwin, Steven Graham, Gary Crutwell, Craig Gillis, Shaun Graham, Michael Foggon, Eddy Craig and Josh Houghton.