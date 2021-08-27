Football fun day to kick off in honour of South Shields couple killed in Manchester attack

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust football match will be held at the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, Low Lane, on Sunday, August 29.

It will be the third time that a day of football fun has been held in the town for the charity, which was set up as a last legacy to Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous match raising money for Chloe and Liam's Together Forever Trust.

Chloe’s mam, Lisa Rutherford, said: “Thank you to John Grundy for organising this event perfectly for us.

"Thank you to all players, managers, South Shields FC, all the sponsors, entertainment, food outlets and our amazing community for their fantastic support.

“It has been a very difficult 18 months for everyone and we are delighted to be able to host another event which will allow the trust to continue to support youngsters to follow their dreams and continue to create a lasting legacy for Chloe and Liam.”

Chloe, 17, was a talented performer, while Liam, 19, was a gifted cricketer.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry tragically died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

The charity founded by their families aims to help aspiring and talented young performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams and reach their full potential.

The football event will run from 10am to 11pm, kicking off with a match between Wallsend Barking Dog FC and Walkergate FC at 10.30am.

The highlight of the day will be the Team Chloe vs Team Liam Football Match, which will kick off at 3pm.

A range of family entertainment will also be on offer, including a bouncy castle, face painting, and live music from the likes of Rivelino from 12pm to 10pm.

There will be a variety of food stalls at the event, including; Meat:Stack; Gingersnaps of Tynemouth and Wood Fired Pizza Truck.

Tickets for the event are £5, but free for under 12s.

To buy a ticket visit: https://bookings.southshieldsfc.co.uk/packages/LZEmOKzmpW/e/XVoaOOzajZ

The car park will be closed to visitors but parking is available at the nearby Temple Park.