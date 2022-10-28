Keegan, who managed England and Newcastle as well as being famed for his exploits as a player, will open the Kevin Keegan World Cup Arena 2022 at Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, where he will be signing autographs and taking part in a talk-in and question and answer session with fans.

The “arena” is in the form of a marquee put up at the pub especially for the World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, November 20. Matches will be shown in there and it is colourfully decorated with the flags of all competing nations, as it was for Euro 2020.

Six youngsters will welcome Keegan wearing the shirts of England, Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburg, Southampton and Newcastle – the six teams he played for during a highly successful career.

Former England star Kevin Keegan will be in Hebburn on Thursday, November 3. Getty Images.

Keegan started at Scunthorpe, but really made his name at Liverpool where his successes included the 1977 European Cup. He eventually joined Newcastle, helping them to third place and promotion from the old Second Division in 1984.

But at Dougie’s the emphasis will be on England as they attempt to improve on the semi-final they reached at the last World Cup in 2018. Keegan himself played in the 1982 World Cup.

Pub owner Norman Scott said: “Kevin was an England superstar as well as captain and he’s coming to Hebburn. I’m sure there will be a question or two about Newcastle, but the evening is all about England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kevin Keegan World Cup Arena at Dougie's Tavern is all set.

Some tickets are still available for the event. They cost £40 each and can be bought from the pub. Food is included and brought to the tables. Doors open at 6.30pm.

England begin their World Cup campaign on Monday, November 21, against Iran, with kick-off at 1pm, followed by games against the USA on November 25 and Wales on November 29, both at 7pm.