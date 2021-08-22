Former Newcastle United player and coach Terry McDermott confirms dementia diagnosis

McDermott, 69, announced on Liverpool’s official website that he was in the early stages of Lewy Body dementia following hospital tests.

He said: “I’ve got to get on with it and I will. It’s the way I’ve been brought up. Nothing has come to me easily.

“I’m not frightened of taking it on and also, as we’ve seen, there are a lot of former players in a worse state than me.

“Battling is second nature. The worst thing was, until my condition was diagnosed you don’t know what’s going on.

“The number of ex-players being diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s is frightening.”

McDermott’s announcement comes only two days after Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law revealed he was suffering from dementia.

McDermott made 329 appearances and scored 81 goals for Liverpool between 1974 and 1982, helping the side to four league titles and three European Cup victories as well as UEFA Cup success and two League Cup crowns.

Terry McDermott, centre, playing for Newcastle United during the FA Cup final match against Liverpool in 1974. Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

He made 56 appearances for Newcastle United between 1973 and 1974, scoring six goals.

The former England international later had spells working as assistant manager at St James’s Park, alongside the likes of Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Glenn Roeder and Sam Allardyce, as well as with Huddersfield and Birmingham.

NUFC great Alan Shearer was among those taking to social media on Sunday, August 22 to share a message for McDermott.

He tweeted: “Wishing you well legend.”

Terry McDermott pictured in 2011 during his time at Huddersfield. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

McDermott was at Anfield on Saturday, August 21 to watch Liverpool’s Premier League win over Burnley.

He added: “I’ve been looking forward to going down to Anfield and seeing the lads, people I have known for years and having a good craic with them.

"Thankfully there are games coming up regularly now which I can go to.”

Liverpool have pledged to give McDermott all the support he and his family might need.

A club statement read: “Everybody at Liverpool Football Club sends their love and best wishes to Terry and his family and the club will offer any and all support.”

