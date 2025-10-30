Former Sunderland AFC manager Tony Mowbray is to return to the Stadium of Light to help raise money for local charities as part of a Christmas fundraising event.

Mowbray remains a popular figure on Wearside after managing the club to the Championship playoffs in 2022-23, their first season after promotion from League One, playing some swashbuckling football on the way.

The former Black Cats boss will return to the Stadium of Light on Thursday December 11 for a special event in which he will speak about his career including his time at the club.

The ‘in conversation’ event will be hosted by SAFC fan and former Look North presenter Jeff Brown with fans also given the opportunity to put questions to Tony.

The festive fundraiser has been organised by the Sunderland Former Player Association who have also promised “guest appearances from several leading SAFC personalities and former players”.

The event will take place in in the Montgomery Suite and attendees will receive a ‘hot supper’, with all funds raised going to local charities chosen by the association.

The fundraiser will start at 7pm with tickets costing £32.50 or £300 for a table of ten. Tickets can be secured by calling 07881 531571 or emailing [email protected]