Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers ‘Politics and Beyond’ lecture at South Shields school

The lecture, which was held at Harton Academy on Friday, June 3, involved a question and answer session led by former South Shields MP and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Miliband.

It was the 18th lecture in a series which started in 2001, and the 12th to be held at Harton School.

David Miliband questioned Ms Clinton on all things politics as well as her lifetime of experience in public life.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is coming to South Shields as part of the ‘Politics and Beyond’ lecture. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

He said: “Many people have already asked me how difficult it was to persuade Mrs Clinton to come to South Shields and I want to tell you how easy it was, which says a lot about Hillary.

"Hillary called me in December and at the end of the conversation I said that for 20 years we held the annual lecture and I asked if she was interested in coming to a North East community that was determined to better itself and always looking for new answers and in a heartbeat she said yes.”

During the hour-long lecture, Hillary was questioned on a variety of topics which included US gun laws, Donald Trump, Brexit and how she stays so optimistic in ‘trying times’.

She said: “I was so intrigued to come here for this lecture series and also that my paternal grandfather’s family came from this area and I had not really explored that so it just seemed to make so much sense.”

The presidential candidate told the audience in South Shields that she had been keeping herself busy over the last few months with writing a book and hosting a podcast.

She said: “My book was a word of fiction but with a cautionary tale because it was written about some of the very large, dangerous threats we face in the world.

"As a grandmother now, I feel a sense of responsibility that we have do better for them because they didn’t make any of this mess and we want to make sure they have a safer more prosperous, stable, exciting world.”

Tickets for the event were free, but demand meant that 3,000 requests for tickets were denied.

When asked about her optimism Hillary said: “We want leaders who promote hope, kindness and love rather than to fear, anger and hatred and I think that is what we need because it’s hard enough living a life and making a living and if you’re not encouraged to get up every day and try and make the most of it and try find common ground with other people.

"It’s so easy to fall back into thinking nothing is working and everything is terrible and then that gives opportunist politicians the chance to turn us against each other.”