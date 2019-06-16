Fundraisers to walk from Sunderland to Newcastle for Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation

The first fundraising trek in the name of Charlie and Carter Cookson will take place later this month.

Participants will walk 14.1 miles from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland to St James’ Park in Newcastle, to raise money and awareness of the Charlie and Carter Cookson Foundation, which supports families with seriously ill children.

Charlie Cookson.

The ‘Trekking for Charlie’ event on Sunday, June 30, has been held annually for the last six years, but this will be the first one since Charlie’s brother, Carter, tragically passed away from heart problems in January.

“It’s the first one in both boys’ name, so we’re hoping it will be extra special,” said Joanne Nicholson, fundraising and events manager for the charity.

It is hoped that the ‘Trekking for Charlie and Carter’ event will top the success of last year, which raised over £5,000 for the foundation.

“It’s always a fantastic day and a real family thing,” said Joanne. “Last year the youngest person we had was seven and the oldest was 70. The more people we can get on board the better.”

Charlie Cookson with parents Sarah and Chris

The charity was founded in October 2013 by Chris and Sarah Cookson, after their son Charlie lost his battle aged two.

Since then it has provided £200,000 in financial support and helped 63 families of children with life-limiting conditions.

“It’s why we do what we do,” said Joanne. “It’s why we get the amazing support that we get, because people know the money is going to help the families.”

Laura Davidson, 35, from North Shields, was helped by the charity when her son seven year-old Milo – who suffers from a rare neuroprogressive degenerative disorder – was in hospital in 2014.

The Stadium of Light, where the trek will set off from

“They supported us financially and covered home bills for a three-month period, so all the time we spent in hospital, we didn’t have to worry about bills. It gave us a bit of breathing space.”

She added: “I really hope that people who donate realise what an impact they have on a family, and how much they do actually help...we are forever grateful.”

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Joanne@ccfemail.co.uk for a registration form.