Fundraising event honours Chloe and Liam on anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing

On the second anniversary of the tragic deaths of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford, a businessman will be doing his bit to raise money for the trust that honours their legacy.

May 22 will mark two years since the South Shields couple were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing and, to honour the pair, Andrew Potts will complete a 22-mile sponsored run in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Chloe and Liam

His efforts are part of a fundraising day being held at Jarrow-based company, KP Simpson Certified Public Accountants, where Andrew is managing director.

The event will include a raffle, bake sale and coffee afternoon, with all the proceeds going to the trust, which was set up in the aftermath of the attack in Manchester by Chloe and Liam’s families.

For the past two years, the trust has worked to help talented people attempt to fulfil their dreams, in the field of arts and sport, by covering coaching and audition costs, tutoring and travel expenses.

Andrew, a family friend and trustee of the trust, said: “The Chloe & Liam Forever Together Trust is a charity very close my heart. Following the tragic loss of two immensely talented teenagers from South Shields, an amazing platform has been created to help young people reach their dreams.

“I will be running 22 miles on May 22 in memory of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry in the hopes to raise money for the trust. If me raising money for the charity can help someone in the future, then I’m more than happy to put my body through hell.”

The fundraising day at KP Simpson will consist of a raffle, with prizes such as beauty treatments, restaurant vouchers, and gift baskets up for grabs. There will also be food by Zeera Indian Cuisine on sale, as well as other goods.

Tickets for the raffle cost £1, and can be purchased by following the Just Giving link and making a donation, making sure to note how many tickets you’re purchasing. Donations or sponsorships to support Andrew’s run can be made using the same link. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kpsimpson.