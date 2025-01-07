Funeral held for 7-year-old Archie who tragically died following an explosion
Archie’s loved ones gathered at West Road Crematorium to remember the popular youngster who had a ‘heart of gold’.
His family have revealed that Archie wanted to be a police officer when he grew up – sharing a picture of him wearing a uniform.
As a show of respect, officers from the Northumbria Police Mounted Section attended the funeral.
Archie’s devastated parents Katherine and Robbie continue to be supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police, and have released a statement.
Katherine and Robbie said: “As a family, we remain absolutely devastated by the loss of our Archie.
“Our cheeky son had a heart of gold, and being in a world without him is a nightmare we can never wake from.
“Everyone loved Archie, and we would like to thank the whole community for their ongoing support.”
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at court.
We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and we would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.
