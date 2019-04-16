Gabrielle announced as second act to headline South Tyneside Festival concert

Gabrielle will be the last to take to the South Shields stage as she headlines the final free summer concert.

The 'Dreams' star will perform at Bents Park on Sunday, August 4, as part of the South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council.

Last year's gig

She is the second act to be announced after Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow - who will be performing on Sunday, July 14.

The 49-year-old – famous for hit singles including Rise, Out Of Reach, and Give Me A Little More Time - will be returning to South Shields following her performance in 2014.

Gabrielle rose to fame in 1993 when her first single Dreams entered the charts at number two, breaking the record for the highest chart debut from a solo female singer in the UK and later taking the coveted number one spot.

The star has sold more than five million albums since then and enjoyed a string of chart successes in a career spanning more than 25 years, most recently celebrating a top ten album with her 2018 release, Under My Skin.

“The North East audiences are always up for a great time and I’m really looking forward to being back in the region,” said Gabrielle.

“I’ve heard the concerts have a real festival feel to them and it’s sure to be a fantastic day.”

Councillor Ken Stephenson, Mayor of South Tyneside, is delighted to have Gabrielle performing.

"Gabrielle is an incredible singer and we’re really looking forward to welcoming her on the Bents Park stage in August,” said Councillor Stephenson.

“The concerts are a great day out for the whole family and I expect Gabrielle will be a very popular addition to the series.”

The free shows attract thousands of people to South Shields seafront. Pixie Lott kicked off last year's festivities.