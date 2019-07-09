Gary Lineker to deliver David Miliband's 2019 South Shields Lecture

Gary Lineker will deliver the South Shields Lecture.

The Three Lions legend will join the town’s former MP David Miliband for a conversation with the title “Football, Brexit and Everything In Between”.

Mr Miliband said: "I am delighted that Gary Lineker has agreed to come to South Shields in October.

David Miliband

“The town has a proud footballing history, so who better than to deliver the 2019 lecture than one of England’s greatest football players - and one of English football’s nicest ambassadors who has become an outspoken advocate for an internationalist Britain.

“Gary will be speaking about football but also about the future of the country. With Brexit scheduled a week later, the timing could not be better.

“The South Shields Lecture was established to bring national and international perspectives from the world of politics, film, tv and sport to South Shields. It will be fascinating to hear Gary’s views on a range of topical subjects - and his role as more than a football commentator.”

Former Barcelona star Lineker added: “I didn’t hesitate to accept David’s invitation to deliver the South Shields Lecture. The North East has some of the most passionate football fans in the country, who have opinions on a range of topics from sport to Brexit and I look forward to discussing those with David.”

Lineker follows in the recent footsteps of former Prime Minister, John Major and film producers Danny Boyle and Sam Mendes in delivering the lecture, first established in 2001.

Since then, other Lecturers have included writer/comedian David Walliams, former Education Secretary Estelle Morris, and actor Patrick Stewart.

Sir Ken Gibson, Executive Headteacher at Harton Academy, said: “We are honoured to have been the home of David Miliband’s South Shields Lecture for a decade now. It is fantastic news that the first speaker from the world of sport is Gary Lineker, as he has always strived for excellence as a footballer, a broadcaster, when leading his country between 1990 and 1992, and as a role model in the world of sport.

Likewise as a school we strive for excellence and aspiration for all students, and Gary’s experiences will reinforce to our young people that with dedication and hard work anything is possible - even becoming captain of England”.

The lecture will be hosted at Harton Academy on Friday, October 25, starting at 6.30pm.