Gazette readers' praise for fundraising postman who spent 23 hours climbing steps in South Shields park

We were exhausted just thinking about the challenge taken on by this brave postman.

Gazette readers were full of praise for Steven Law, who climbed up and down Little Haven steps 579 times for charity.

The challenge took him more than 23 hours to complete.

The grandad-of-four spent 23 hours and 45 minutes on the mammoth task, which saw him take 118,116 individual steps - with only a six-hour break for a snooze.

Steven was getting his step count up in aid Cruse Crew, Speech After Stroke Club and the Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust..

He has raised more than £2,500 to support the organisations, and he has had some touching messages of praise on social media.

Here are some of your messages of support from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Marc Stidolph: "Fantastic achievement and sentiment and a lovely man to top it off, well done."

Steph Roberts: "Well done what an amazing achievement, I don't think I could do one set of [those] steps."

Caroline Curry: "Amazing. Thank you so much."

Nigel Banks: "Impressive well done."

Carrie Soutar Welsh: "Well done I’m exhausted thinking about it."

Adrienne Arthur: "Well done our postie Steve!"

Ricky Scott: "Well done my mate Steve 'The Machine' Law ... unbelievable."

Donna Watson: "Fantastic."