Get ready to rock at South Shields music festival Lost Legends of Rock

Rock music fans will be able to enjoy hits from some of it’s greatest icons as a popular festival returns to South Shields for a second year.

The ‘Lost Legends of Rock 2 Festival’ will be held on Saturday, May 11, at South Shields and Westoe Club, on Dean Road.

Organised by tribute band Heaven or Hell? - a tribute to the music of Ronnie James Dio - the all day music festival will kick off at 12pm featuring 10 bands.

The poster for the Lost Legends of Rock Festival 2.

The line up includes five tribute band and five original bands, with all performers from the North East.

Those set to perform are: Paris Dancer at 12.55pm, Crazy Train at 1.55pm, G Force at 3.15pm, Fallen Mafia at 4.20pm and Heaven or Hell at 5.10pm.

Millennium will perform at 6.45pm, AC/DC GB at 7.35pm and Sin Theta at 8.40pm, Metal Militia at 9.30pm and Filth Hounds at 11.15pm.

Organiser Paul Maughan, who is also the guitarist in ‘Heaven or Hell?’ said the event aimed to celebrate rock stars that have passed away.

The 47-year-old from South Shields, said: “This year’s event will be a lot bigger.

“All the acts are from the North East and will each be performing a 45 minute set.

“There will be an original bands stage and a marquee stage for the tribute band.”

The festival will also include a food tent and merchandise stalls.

More than 250 tickets have already been sold and the event also includes a food tent and merchandise stalls.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are £10 in advance from the club or Goldies coffee shop in South Shields, £12 online at www.ents24.com and £15 on the door.