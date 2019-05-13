Globetrotter Ken lands in South Tyneside in time for his 100th birthday

He has been a dedicated global traveller down the years.

And now Ken Page has landed in South Tyneside just in time to mark his centenary.

Ken marks his 100th birthday today at the Seahaven Care Home in Beach Road, South Shields.

Originally from Scotland, he grew up in London before moving to Plymouth and then to Shields to be near daughter Yvonne Carlin-Page.

Son-in-law Peter said Ken had been an avid traveller who was able top fulfil his dreams thanks to his jon.

“He worked for Canadians Airways for 40 years,” said Peter.

“He spent most of his time when he was not working travelling,” said Peter.

“He has been to the Bahamas about 15 or 20 times.”

Ken retired at 60 and lived in London for more than 30 years, until wife Jean passed away.

“He went to live in sheltered accommodation in Plymouth but we thought the best thing would be for him to be near us.

“Yvonne and I met in London 20 years ago, I brought her back to the North East and she absolutely fell in love with the coastline.”

Ken shares his daughter’s love of the sea and it was one of the attractions of moving to South Tyneside.

“He loved being bey the sea in Plymouth and we said, ‘Well you can still be by the sea in South Shields’,” said Peter.

As well as travelling, Ken is a lover of whisky and still starts every day with a dram.

His travelling days may be at and end, but he has passed on a love of globetrotting.

Son Ken lives in Australia, while grandson Scott is a professor at Osaka University in Japan. Grand-daughter Lisa lives in London with her three children.

Ken may not have been at Seahaven for long, but he has settled in immediately and become a firm favourite with the staff.

“He has only been with us for a short time but he is a real character,” said manager Valerie Anderson.