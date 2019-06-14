Golfers got in the swing to raise thousands of pounds for a charity inspired by the tragic deaths of two teenage South Tyneside sweethearts.

Thirty four-strong teams took part in the second annual one-day competition to support the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

On tee, a team which took part in the event at South Shields Golf Club which raised 3,627.

The charity was set up to honour the legacy of South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who died in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

Players took to fairways at South Shields Golf Club, raising £3,627 – on a par with their efforts in the inaugural event a year ago.

They now hope to repeat the feat again next year, and 13 squads have already committed to taking part.

Organiser Paul Reed, 61, from the Lawe Top, South Shields, hailed the trust helping young people to aim for their dreams.

He said: “The trust has created a legacy that should be supported.

“It helps young people who are drawn to the sporting and performance theatres – it helps them to aim for their dreams.

“I only play golf two or three times a year, but there was no lack of support for this event from people across the region and even from North Yorkshire.

“The South Shields club has been very good to support us, from its honourary secretary John Thornton to its catering team.

“A lot of those who played are members of the golf club but others just wanted to come along and support the charity.

“This is the second time we’ve staged the event, and I’m hoping that it will happen again next year.

“Thirteen teams have already said they will take part, I’m keen that South Shields Golf Club will have us back.”

Civil servant Paul was inspired to support the charity through his daughter’s friendship with Chloe.

They attended the same stage school, and his daughter has benefited in her career through a donation from the fund.

The families of Chloe and Liam established the charity to inspire and support young people to have the chance to reach their full potential in sport and performance.