GP surgery stages Veteran’s Day celebration for staff and patients

A South Tyneside GP surgery has staged a special Veteran’s Day event.

Staff at the Victoria Medical Centre, in Glen Street, Hebburn, organised an afternoon of fun on Thursday to give patients of all ages a chance to socialise within their community.

Alison Tones, practice manager, said: “We did a coffee morning for older patients to get together a few years ago.

“Some of the people who came a long were so lonely and a patient who is also a veteran gave us the idea of celebrating Veteran’s Day.

“I wanted to do something for the older people who don’t get out much.

“They get forgotten sometimes – it’s a real social issue. The event went amazingly well. Everyone who was invited turned up and people were very excited – staff and patients.

“We all worked hard to bring it together – the team put their heart and soul into it.

“We were even asked if we’d do it again, so you never know.”

During the afternoon, guests were treated to refreshments and enjoyed a game of bingo.

Many of those present were escorted to the surgery by their families as they are unable to leave their homes alone.

The veterans also shared their stories and memorabilia with each other.

Lorraine McClean, a healthcare assistant and also a veteran, said: “Older veterans are often forgotten and they sometimes suffer from loneliness.

“This event was a great opportunity to get the veteran community together to share their stories.”