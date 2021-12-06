Grandfather's Christmas song gives hope to bereaved

Paul Grant, 61, sadly lost wife Jackie, 53, in 2015 to cancer and like many has had to cope with life after losing a loved one.

Care worker Paul has always been involved in the North East music scene and has drummed in bands since he was a teenager.

His love of music prompted him to write a song which helped him personally to express his feelings of loss and pain. Now however, he is hoping that the lyrics and meaning behind them will help others in a similar situation to himself, particularly over the Christmas period.

Paul and Jen on the set of the video production

Since Jackie’s death Paul has jotted his feelings down in a notebook and realised his thoughts would be how others who have lost someone close felt.

With many friends in the music industry, Paul set out to record his song “I Miss You”. The music was written to Paul’s words by Tony Davis and beautifully sung by vocal coach and singer Jen Stevens from South Shields.

Paul said: “Christmas was Jackie’s favourite time of the year and preparations used to start in October to make sure everything was just right for the big day for us and our grown-up children Michelle, Caroline, Beverley, and Paul. It’s at family times like Christmas that people feel grief the most and I want to remind people that this feeling is normal and you’re not alone.”

The song also conjures up images of good times spent together, family photographs and pets.

He added: “I hope the song will give comfort to many people who are going through the same situation as I went through as it brings back lovely memories which remind you that no one ever really leaves you as they are stored in your memory forever.

“I sincerely hope that people hearing the song will gain a little piece of comfort which will rekindle their own fond memories of their loved ones and help them get through this Christmas.”

The song is available on Spotify and itunes.

