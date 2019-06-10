Great North Dog Walk to return to South Shields even "bigger and better" for 2020

A charity champion and organiser of the Great North Dog Walk has said the event will be back, “even bigger and better”, in 2020.

Tony Carlisle, who has organised the event for the last 29 years, raising millions of pounds for charity, was devastated to have to cancel this year’s dog walk as a result of ill health.

Great North Dog Walk competitors taking part in the 2017 event held on The Leas, South Shields.

After almost losing his life to sepsis earlier this year, his doctor advised against holding the popular event which was due to take place on June 2.

“It was a really difficult decision,” said the 62-year-old. “But my family was making funeral arrangements when I was in hospital.”

However, Tony has confirmed that the event will return to The Leas, South Shields on June 7, 2020 and encouraged by the support from the community, he plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary in style.

“I’ve received fantastic support from everyone in the North East, but mainly from South Shields,” he said. “Everyone has been saying what a big miss it has been and that is really spurring me on.”

Last year saw 50,000 people and over 30,000 dogs take part in what is officially recognised by the Guinness World Records as the World’s Largest Dog Walk. But Tony is confident they can beat it next year.

He added: “We are going to make it bigger and better, raise thousands of pounds for charity and put South Shields back on the map again.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should contact Tony at tony.carlisle@sky.com