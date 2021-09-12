Great North Run 2021: How the day unfolded as iconic half marathon celebrated 40th staging
The world’s biggest half marathon returned to the North East on Sunday, September 12 and we were there to bring you all of the action, reaction and photographs from the milestone day.
This year’s Great North Run was the 40th staging of the event – an occasion which was originally due to be celebrated last September. The 2020 race – along with countless other charity events – had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the half marathon returned for 2021 on an amended route, and with other Covid safety controls in place – including staggered start times.
For the first time, the Great North Run finish line was not in South Shields. Instead, the route took a loop back to Newcastle to end at the city’s Great North Road.
Scroll down for our team’s updates on Sunday’s event and see if you can spot any familiar faces in our pictures.
Last updated: Sunday, 12 September, 2021, 15:09
- This year’s staging of the Great North Run celebrates the event’s 40th birthday
- New route and Covid controls in place for 2021 - race started and ended in Newcastle
- Thousands of runners and spectators in the streets to play their part
Crowds line the streets as the Great North Run returns for 40th race
Thousands of runners and spectators descended on Newcastle city centre as the 40th anniversary of the Great North Run took place today.
And our reporter Ryan Smith was there to hear your stories and gather your views on this year’s event. Click here to read his piece in full and once again, huge congratulations to everyone taking part.
Meet the heroes
The starters of this year’s Great North Run are four local heroes who went above and beyond to help the community during the pandemic.
Pictured from left to right are; Clinical Ergonomics Advisor Debbie Southworth from Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust, Community Nurse Dorathy Oparaeche from Northumbria Healthcare, Charge Nurse Jade Trewick from the RVI Newcastle, and Dr. Mickey Jachuck Consultant Cardiologist from South Tyneside District Hospital.
Well done Bridget!
Further update following incident at Newcastle Central Station
🌟 Running superstars 🌟
How wonderful is it to see this view again 😍
That special moment
Go on the runners! 🙌
Well done to our James!
One of our football writers James Copley has crossed the finish line! Well done to him, and all of the other runners clocking up those miles today