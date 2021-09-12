Great North Run 2021 LIVE: Follow the action as iconic half marathon returns for 40th staging
The world’s biggest and best half marathon returns to the North East on Sunday, September 12 and we are bringing you all of the action and reaction from race day.
This year’s Great North Run is the 40th staging of the event – a milestone which was originally due to be celebrated in September 2020. Last year’s race – along with countless other charity events – had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the half marathon is back for 2021 on an amended route, and with other Covid safety controls in place.
For the first time, the Great North Run will not finish in South Shields, but instead take a loop back to Newcastle to end at the city’s Great North Road.
Scroll down below for updates and refresh for the latest from our reporters Ryan and Tony, and photographers Ian and Kevin, on the route and across the North East.
- This year’s staging of the Great North Run celebrates the event’s 40th birthday
- New route and Covid controls in place for 2021
- Thousands of runners and spectators take to the streets
Meeting some of our runners
Vicki Morrison and Wendi Slater, from South Shields, pay tribute to they favourite runner Usain Bolt at South Shields Metro Station, before heading to the start line in Newcastle. Good luck girls!
‘A great buzz'
Reporter Ryan Smith spoke to John and Luke (pictured below) of the Sunderland Strollers as they finished the half marathon. This is what they had to tell us ...
John said: “I was nervous about the support given the staggered starts but it was great. The course was tough, especially around the Gateshead roundabout, but it was great.”
Luke added: “Bit gutted about the course, as [on] the old one you see family and friends along the last mile, it is little things like that, that drive you through
“However, the town centre finish was nice to see, there was a great buzz around Monument.”
Fresh and finished
John Halligan (left) and Luke McCormack of Sunderland Strollers. Look at those smiles!
An iconic Great North Run view as the Red Arrows fly over.