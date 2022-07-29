Great pictures show South Tyneside supporting England's Lionesses ahead of Euro final

The England Women Squad are through to the final of the Euros after a 4-0 victory against Sweden.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said: “The lionesses have played fantastically and reaching the finals is an outstanding achievement. What makes it even more special is having the tournament being held on home soil. Football fans across South Tyneside will be throwing their support behind the Lionesses. Come on England.”