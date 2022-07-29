Great pictures show South Tyneside supporting England's Lionesses ahead of Euro final

South Tyneside will be showing their support for the lionesses ahead of their clash with Germany on Sunday (July 31) by flying the St George’s cross from South Shields Town Hall while also lighting the building up in red and white.

By Neil Fatkin
Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:18 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 4:21 pm

The England Women Squad are through to the final of the Euros after a 4-0 victory against Sweden.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said: “The lionesses have played fantastically and reaching the finals is an outstanding achievement. What makes it even more special is having the tournament being held on home soil. Football fans across South Tyneside will be throwing their support behind the Lionesses. Come on England.”

This is England’s first UEFA Women’s Euro final in over a decade but comes after reaching the semi-finals in both World Cup and Euro tournaments in recent years.

Emily Russell from South Shields gets ready for kick off.
The Weebles at Littlehaven decked out in England flags and hats to show the town's support for England in this weekends Euro 2022 final at Wembley.
