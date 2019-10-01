Group of young anglers spark concern after being cut off on rock by high tide
A group of young anglers became trapped on a rock off the coast after the tide rose up around them.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called out at 6.12pm today, Tuesday, October 1, after a report a group of youths had become cut off by the ride at Marsden in South Shields.
A spokesperson for the team said: “The group were located on Camel’s Island and would have been unable to return ashore until the tide had dropped.
“Coastguard Rescue Officers made contact with the individuals who had been angling and were on the sheltered side of the island.
“They confirmed that they were safe and well and content to remain there until the tide had fallen sufficiently to allow them the leave the rock in safety.
“It is wise for anglers to notify Humber Coastguard if fishing from Camel’s Island or similar locations if they are cut off by the tide but do not wish to leave until low water - provided there are no safety or medical problems.
“The non-emergency public telephone number is 012626 72317.”
They added people should remember to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in all coastal emergencies