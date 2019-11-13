Hartlepool's RNLI team welcome Nigerian students as their careers set sail through South Shields Marine School
Nigerian students were given a glimpse of British maritime life with a visit to a RNLI Lifeboat Station.
Hartlepool RNLI played host to a party of Nigerian students so they could learn about the work of the charity as part of their studies at South Shields Marine School.
Curriculum leader Dr Martin Jones said: “The students found the experience very interesting and greatly appreciated the time the volunteer crew spent with them during their tour of the station.
“It has been invaluable for them to witness an important aspect of the maritime industry and to learn what happens in practice.
“The whole crew were friendly and welcoming and took time to answer our questions where the dedication and enthusiasm to the lifeboat service was evident.”
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey added: ‘We were delighted to welcome the students to the Ferry Road boathouse and I am sure they have learnt a lot about the RNLI and saving lives at sea and we are also very grateful for the generous donation they made to help with running costs at the station.”
South Shields Marine School was set up in 1861 and offers programmes across marine education and nautical sciences, including navigation, operations, marine and electrical engineering, communications and catering.
Hartlepool Lifeboat Station has served the community for more than 200 years, with the branch operating two lifeboats, an all-weather Trent class, and a B class Atlantic 85.