Have you lost a pigeon? Appeal to find owners of 'featherfoot' bird sheltering on South Shields conservatory

David Whale says the bird has spent weeks sheltering on the roof of his conservatory in the Westoe area of South Shields

He believes the bird is lost as it has a blue ring around his leg but can’t get close enough to read it.

Now he is appealing for anyone who may have lost a pigeon, which has black and green markings on its neck, to get in touch.

The 'lost' pigeon has been living on the roof of a South Shields conservatory.

He said: “A couple of people who know about birds have told me it is a featherfoot pigeon as it has very large feet covered in fur.

"He has been on my conservatory roof for weeks now but does come down into the garden.”

He added: “I have put out bird seed and water and it is quite tame, but I cannot get close enough to get the details from the ring on its leg.”

David believes the bird’s owner may live nearby. He has been told that it is not a racing pigeon by friends.

Anyone who believes the bird may be theirs is asked to contact David on: 0191 4540 493.