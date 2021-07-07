Have you seen them? Police continue to search for missing father and four-year-old son

Police are appealing for help from the public as they continue to search for a missing four-year-old boy and his father.

By Sophie Brownson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 8:14 pm

On Sunday evening officers received a report that Ian Malone, 44, had not returned home after leaving an address in Rowlands Gill with his young son, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Now police are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen Ian since Sunday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb of Northumbria Police said: “Our priority is ensuring both Ian and his son are safe and well so we need to trace their whereabouts as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“We are now asking for help from anyone who may know where they are.

"If you can help then please contact us immediately.”

Ian is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, slight build and with mousey brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light t-shirt, black trousers, black trainers, a black face mask and carrying a black backpack.

Police are appealing for help from the public to try and trace a missing father, Ian Malone, and his four-year-old son.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting NP-20210704-0851.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Simply click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu.

Police are looking for Ian Malone who has not returned home after leaving an address in Rowlands Gill with his young son.
PoliceNorthumbria Police