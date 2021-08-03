South Tyneside Council has confirmed this morning facilities at Haven Point in South Shields would shut today, Tuesday, August 3.

However, the local authority said the pools were now up and running again and were expected to reopen from 3.30pm.

A spokesperson said earlier the pools and the sauna and steamroom were ‘closed due to an electrical fault with the plant room’ and bosses were awaiting further details from the contractor.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and the website will be updated regularly,” the statement said.

“People are reminded that they can use any of the borough’s other leisure facilities at Hebburn Central, Temple Park, Monkton Stadium or Jarrow Pool.”

Haven Point’s gyms, swimming pools, fitness classes, saunas and steam rooms are all reopen after covid restrictions eased, but users must book sessions before attending.

Haven Point in South Shields.

