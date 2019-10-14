Hays Travel re-opens 138 former Thomas Cook branches - and took the first booking in South Shields
Hays Travel has so far re-opened 138 former Thomas Cook branches with many more to follow this week.
The UK’s largest independent travel agent, and Sunderland based company, has announced it is well on its way to opening all of the 555 former Thomas Cook branches as Hays Travel stores, following the company’s shock collapse.
The first Hays Travel holiday booked in a Thomas Cook shop took place at the Denmark Centre in South Shields last week and since then more bookings have been taking place all over the country.
And in Sunderland, new branding was tried out at the former Thomas Cook store in The Bridges.
The company founded by John Hays, pledged to re-open the branches and employ axed Thomas Cook staff in a bid to help as many people as possible affected by Thomas Cook folding.
Thousands of Thomas Cook staff lost their jobs following the firm’s announcement on Monday, September 23, that it had ceased trading.
The company’s collapse came after efforts to put together a bail-out package failed.
Since then Hays Travel has held numerous recruitment days and taken on staff across the country in roles such as roles such as retail, homeworking and head office.
It said all of those interested in roles have been offered interviews and of those who have been successful in gaining a role have been given permanent contracts.
And now the company has announced that it has 1,930 former Thomas Cook employees on its books, with more applications being accepted.
Founder John Hays said: “Irene and I have been taken aback by the good will and well wishes from the public over the past few days.
“It really has been humbling.
“We’re so proud of our wonderful teams, both old and new, who have come together working around the clock to get as many new branches up and running as quickly as possible.”
Those interested in applying for roles at Hays Travel should contact the recruitment team.
The Hays Travel recruitment helpline is open all week on: 0800 215 5995.