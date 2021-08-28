Cadet Bethany Sanderson, from Hebburn, came top of the class on a national Cyber Defenders Course with the British Army’s Royal Signals Regiment.

Bethany, a Year 11 pupil at Jarrow School, says she hopes to develop a career in computer science over the coming years.

Beth travelled all the way to Blandford Forum in Dorset for the programme.

Hebburn teenager and army cadet, Bethany Sanderson.

“It was an excellent course,” Beth said.

"I learnt a lot about cyber warfare. I made loads of new friends from across the country. The course was great fun.”Taught primarily through hands-on labs and exploratory learning, the course covered such ground as the ‘Internet of Things’, open-source intelligence, data analytics, web development, cryptography, and networking, along with cyber safety, legal considerations, ethics and integrity.

According to a Royal Signals chief, the skills Beth acquired and honed through the programme would help equip her and others tackle a number of challenges commonly encountered by 21st-century combatants working in the field.

Major Nigel Metcalf said: “Tackling a range of complex challenges - the very same challenges that presented to soldiers who are already cyber trained - with confidence, enthusiasm and skill.

"Bethany did really well and I hope other cadets will take up the fantastic opportunities we offer in the future.”

Beth also said that the experience was ‘eye-opening’.

She added: “This course has opened my eyes about how I can apply what I have used at school.

"I am looking at opportunities for apprenticeships with the army as well as university.”

