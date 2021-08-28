Hebburn cadet finishes top of her class in military cyber conflict course
An army cadet has passed a national course covering cyber conflict with flying colours.
Cadet Bethany Sanderson, from Hebburn, came top of the class on a national Cyber Defenders Course with the British Army’s Royal Signals Regiment.
Bethany, a Year 11 pupil at Jarrow School, says she hopes to develop a career in computer science over the coming years.
Beth travelled all the way to Blandford Forum in Dorset for the programme.
“It was an excellent course,” Beth said.
"I learnt a lot about cyber warfare. I made loads of new friends from across the country. The course was great fun.”Taught primarily through hands-on labs and exploratory learning, the course covered such ground as the ‘Internet of Things’, open-source intelligence, data analytics, web development, cryptography, and networking, along with cyber safety, legal considerations, ethics and integrity.
According to a Royal Signals chief, the skills Beth acquired and honed through the programme would help equip her and others tackle a number of challenges commonly encountered by 21st-century combatants working in the field.
Major Nigel Metcalf said: “Tackling a range of complex challenges - the very same challenges that presented to soldiers who are already cyber trained - with confidence, enthusiasm and skill.
"Bethany did really well and I hope other cadets will take up the fantastic opportunities we offer in the future.”
Beth also said that the experience was ‘eye-opening’.
She added: “This course has opened my eyes about how I can apply what I have used at school.
"I am looking at opportunities for apprenticeships with the army as well as university.”