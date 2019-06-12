Firefighters are currently battling a fire which has broken out at a former shipyard building in Hebburn.

Three fire engines are at the former Hawthorn Leslie site tackling the blaze.

Crew have been called to the site in Hebburn

Nearby residents have been told to keep windows and closed as smoke pours from the derelict building.

Crews were called at 5.02pm to reports of the fire. There will be 18 firefighters and two senior officers at the blaze which has been described as ‘substantial’.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are asking nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed as the fire is producing a large amount of smoke.”

Firefighters are currently pushing for a ‘death trap’ former shipyard to be redeveloped or even demolished in a bid to stop blazes at the site.

The former Hawthorn Leslie offices in Hebburn.