(Right) Sophie McLeod (15) with her sister Lucy (9). Picture by FRANK REID

Hebburn schoolgirl Sophie McLeod, 15, has been chosen from hundreds of young people in the UK to attend the World Scout European Jamboree, in Poland next summer.

The teen will spend 10 days camping in Gdańsk, Poland, from July 26 to August 6, 2020 representing Girlguiding North East among thousands of Scouts and Guides from 65 countries across the world.

Sophie, who attends Hebburn Comprehensive school, started Rainbows when she was five-years-old, moving onto the Brownies and then the Guides, before becoming a Ranger earlier this year.

Sophie McLeod (15). Picture by FRANK REID

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now she needs to raise £1,300 to fund the trip, including the costs of activities such as scavenger hunts, swimming and sailing.

Since May this year she has taken part in a sponsored run, held tombolas and raffles, washed cars and packed bags in her local supermarket.

“This is a rare opportunity for Sophie, to meet people from all over the world,” said mum Angela McLeod.

“She has been with the Girlguides all the way through and her unit and leader have been really supportive.

Sophie McLeod (15). Picture by FRANK REID

“We’re so proud of her, she was worried that she wasn’t going to be able to raise the funds, but she was determined to go for it.”

With the help of her unit, 1st Hebburn Girlguiding, Sophie has organised a ladies fashion show on Thursday, November 28 at St John’s Church, Canning Street, in a bid to reach her target before the end of the year.

The event, hosted by Colours Fundraising Fashion shows, will showcase a range of high street brands, including H&M and Marks and Spencer, which will all be available to purchase at a 50% discount.

There will also be several raffles and opportunities to win prizes on the night, many of which have been donated by local businesses.

(Right) Sophie McLeod (15) with her sister Lucy (9). Picture by FRANK REID

“It would be an amazing opportunity to go to the Jamboree,” added Sophie.

“I’d like to thank the Girlguiding unit and the local community for all being so supportive.”