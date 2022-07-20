Tina Hodgson’s son Jack, 12, is reliant on a wheelchair, and would love to enjoy the park with his two-year-old brother Archie.

But the mum says the lack of equipment catering for his needs means Jack, who attends Keelman’s Way School, must miss out.

Frustrated, Tina set up a petition on the change.org website, and has already had more than a thousand signatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina with sons Jack and Archie

"My son is severely disabled. He Is 12 and cant walk and uses a wheelchair. Which means he can't join in any fun at local parks,” said Tina.

“There are a number of parks where we live and not one of them has anything Jack can play on.”

She added: "I do feel guilty because Archie wants to go play at the park and he’s able to play on the swings and go down the slide but for Jack all he can do is sit in his wheelchair and it’s not fair for him.”

The family, who live in Hebburn, hope their petition will raise awareness about the issue and alert local authorities that more suitable equipment should be put in place for disabled users.

12-year-old Jack

Some of the facilities Tina hopes can be installed in parks include suitable swings for wheelchairs, outdoor sensory equipment, and also suitable changing facilities.

She said she feels strongly that something must change and for the sake of all children with disabilities and their families and friends.

“New equipment for disabled people will not only benefit Jack but other families too,” she said.

"I don’t drive so we aren’t in the position to travel far for an accessible park for Jack. Even if just one of the parks nearby had things for Jack, it would be a better experience for him.”

Anyone who would like to sign Tina’s petition can do so by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/more-wheelchair-accessible-parks-and-toilet-changing-facilities-for-disabled-people