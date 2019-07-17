Here's a sneak peak at what South Shields lass Harley Brash will be doing on her second day in the Love Island villa
The 20-year-old estate agent from South Shields will join the rest of the islanders after enjoying her first date with basketballer Ovie Soko.
Harley Brash, who lives in South Shields, joined the reality TV show at the end of Monday, July 15’s episode and went on her first date on Tuesday, July 16.
The 20-year-old and new islanders India Reynolds and Greg O’Shea will meet the rest of the contestants for the first time in Wednesday’s show.
The next day India receives a text, which reads “Greg, Harley and India. Welcome to your first morning in the villa. You must now pick one person each to date this morning. Please pick the person you want to date and head out into the garden. #theearlybirdcatchestheworm”
Harley chooses Michael Griffiths - who is recently single after Joanna Chimondes was dumped from the island.
Michael was previously coupled up with fellow North East girl Amber Gill and after denying he had feelings for her since she returned from Casa Amor.
A first look at Wednesday’s episode shows Michael finally admitting to the boys in the villa that he may still have feelings for the Geordie Lass – although he will head on a date with Harley.
On their date, Harley says: “You’re the type of person I can see myself getting on really well with. And obviously, you’re not bad looking!”
Michael says: “It’s nice to be asked on a date by a very pretty girl. It doesn’t happen every day.”