(L-R) Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Orla Mccool (Louis Clare Harland) Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn)

Chelsea Clinton, daughter of Ms Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton, wowed viewers when she made a surprise appearance on the final episode of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

The series is set in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, at a time President Clinton played a fundamental role in the peace process.

(left to right) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Jamie Oliver and David Mitchell during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Photo.

The former presidential candidate praised the series and its creator Lisa McGee – but revealed she was yet to see the episode featuring her daughter.

“I think (the show) is spot on, I think it is glorious. It is so funny and so clever and so smart, I am a huge fan,” she said, adding that series three is yet to broadcast in the US.

"I’m told I’ll have to wait until December,” she said, adding: “Perhaps I’ll be able to see it while I’m here.”

The extended special Derry Girls episode was set around the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The series had previously made reference to the former US president’s trip to Northern Ireland in 1995, with the main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James writing Chelsea a letter but they never received a reply.

In a scene at the end of the final episode, the letter is finally delivered to Chelsea, who is now 42, explaining it had been intercepted while on its way to the White House in the 1990s.

She reads out the note from the Derry-based teenagers who ask if she would like to “hang out” with them when she arrives in Northern Ireland with her parents, saying: “If they’re anything like our parents, well you’ll be bored out of your tree".

In a poignant scene, she takes in the mail with a smile and starts reading the letter that the main characters – Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), Orla (Louisa Harland) and James (Dylan Llewellyn) – wrote her in the final episode of season two.