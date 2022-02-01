Emmaus North East is a charity providing a home and meaningful work for homeless people who work alongside local volunteers at Emmaus charity shops.

The charity aims to integrate homeless people back into a normal self-sufficient lifestyle.

It has shops in both South Shields Market Place and Hebburn.

Emmaus North East

Now, Emmaus is launching a recruitment drive for volunteers, offering the opportunity for people to earn an NVQ while also supporting the local community.

Sonya Mould, Satellite Area Manager for Emmaus North East, said: “The number of homeless people in the North East has reached the record high figure of 1061. At Emmaus North East we provide formerly homeless people a home, vital work experience in our social enterprise and education and training to help them to gain employment in the future.

“We also run a social supermarket, Lucie’s Pantry. The supermarket provides a sustainable and affordable source of food and household essentials to members of the local community struggling to make ends meet through debt, illness, or low income. We couldn’t do what we do without our fantastic volunteers and offer a number of rewarding voluntary positions within the Emmaus North East community and charity shops.

“Volunteers will be working alongside companions and staff to support the work of Emmaus North East, giving you the opportunity to meet new people and contribute directly to the success of our charity.”

Volunteers who wish to sign up will have the chance to take on a variety of roles around the South Tyneside community, putting skills to good use in serving customers, supporting Lucie’s Pantry or driving vans to collect and deliver furniture to customers.

Emmaus pride themselves on being community focused, with the community being at the heart of everything they do.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Emmaus North East should contact Sonya Mould on 01914277343 or fill out a volunteer form on their website www.emmaus.or.uk/northeast

