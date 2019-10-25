Hoodies for £50 and mugs priced at £15 - this is how much Little Mix merchandise costs as band gets set to perform at Newcastle's Utilita Arena
Little Mix went down a treat with fans when they performed at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena and with the band set to perform for two more nights we take a look at just how much their merchandise will cost you.
Global superstars Little Mix wowed fans when they took to the stage on the first night of their Newcastle shows, which kicked off on Thursday, October 24 in spectacular style.
Their run of three shows comes part of their huge LM5 Tour which has seen them performing a mix of tracks from their new album along with many of their greatest hits.
With the group’s very own Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards hailing from South Shields, the band made sure they put on a show to remember for their home crowd.
Their performance set list was made up of the infectiously sing-a-long hits that are their trademark which included songs such as Wings and Woman Like Me.
And many of their fans made sure they got into the spirit of the night by wearing the Little Mix merchandise bought from the stands in the arena itself.
With two more huge shows set to take place tonight and on Saturday night, many Mixers will be keen to get their hands on the goods – but just how much will it set you back?
Wasabi hoodie £50
LM5 hoodie £50
Black or white T-Shirt £30
Baseball cap £25
Teddy bear £20
Mug £15
Programme £15
Tote bag £15
Metal key ring £10
Bunny ears £10
Fan £10
Glow stick £8
Face mask £5
Photo set £5
Plastic key ring £3
Bow hair clip £2Key clip £5