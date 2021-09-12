But it was a very different picture on Sunday, September 12 as the finish line for the world’s biggest half marathon moved to Newcastle for this year’s race due to Covid concerns.

It was announced over the summer that 2021’s Great North Run would take a different route for the 40th anniversary staging, with the event returning to Shields “as soon as possible”.

The move, which founder Sir Brendan Foster said was necessary to secure the event’s future, came as a major blow to businesses across South Tyneside.

GNR day is one of the highlights of their calendar, with many relying on the boost such a busy day would bring.

Our photographer visited South Shields to take in the scene on race day.

1. Silent A very quiet moment in South Shields town centre on Great North Run morning. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Out for a stroll Michael and Rachel Stevenson along with their children Ava and Lily enjoy an empty Leas and seafront. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales

3. All aboard No queue at South Shields Interchange as runners head into Newcastle on Sunday morning. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Walkies Plenty of space to walk the dog on a normally busy day in South Shields. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales