How store giant in South Tyneside is helping those in need

Two South Tyneside stores are now donating surplus food directly to local charities that help those in need.

Aldi’s South Shields and Hebburn stores have teamed up with charities like community food bank Hebburn Helps and The Key Project in South Shields, which provides support and accommodation for young people threatened with homelessness.

The new partnerships follow on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

Aldi has paired up a total of 22 stores across Tyne and Wear with good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fruit and vegetables, long life items and baked goods.

The trial began in January 2019, and has been rolled out across Aldi’s 827 stores.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50%.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate.

“This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, in the North East.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO said: “This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Aldi has not sent any waste to landfill since 2014, and has pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50% by 2030.

South Shields or Hebburn charities looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com