How you can support Brysons Animal Shelter while shopping in South Shields

Animal lovers in South Shields are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need this year through fundraising initiatives at a local store.

Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched its brand new charity of the year initiative, which sees rescue centres building relationships with local Pets at Home stores, to work together in raising vital funds for the rescues.

Pets at Home South Shields will be raising money for Tyneside-based Brysons Animal Shelter and will kick-start the year long collaboration with a fundraising appeal this summer.

For the first in-store activity of the relationship, from May 17, Support Adoption For Pets is asking Pets At Home stores to raise an ambitious £500,000 for its pet rescue centres.

Until June 13 there will be a range of activities taking place with Pets at Home customers and animal lovers able to interact with the rescue centre team.

Customers will be encouraged to donate either at store tills, or via the Support Adoption For Pets website.

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day.

Rebecca Kinnafick, store manager at Pets at Home South Shields, said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for Brysons Animal Shelter this year, and hope that the people of South Shields will get involved and support us on our fundraising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fundraising appeal, and every donation will help a rescue pet in need.”

For more information, and to make a donation, visit https://www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/

Amy Wilson, Fundraising Manager for Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fundraising appeal is a great opportunity for people to support their local rescue to give pets looking for a home the vital care they deserve. Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re overwhelmed every year by the hard work and enthusiasm of Pets at Home stores to raise money for their local rescues, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in Pets at Home stores.