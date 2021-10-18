The huge firework display will return on November 6.

The family-friendly Bonfire Night extravaganza, The Big Blaze will return to Lintz Hall Farm, at Burnopfield, on November 6, with fire performers, fairground rides and fireworks from 5pm until late.

Little ones and their families can enjoy a fire and angle grinding show before taking home a memento of the evening by visiting one of the photography stations.

The team behind Halloween’s horror night Psycho Path have also planned a stunning firework display and huge bonfire to celebrate the annual event.

Fire performers will also be putting on a show for families at the Bonfire night event.

Food and drinks will also be available with vendors including Hatch 76, Acropolis, Brack Burger, Frosty’s Fish and Chips, Parm-O-Rama, Truly Madly Pizza and Sweets, Treats and Deserts.

The main barn will house a bar offering a wide range of beers, wines and spirits and visitors can also make the most of The Wolf Bar’s spirits and cocktails, Crazy Ned’s Horse Box Draught Bar and Monument Coffee Company.

Matt Smyth, of 700 Acres Ltd, which organises the Big Blaze, said: “We’re lucky to have a huge site to work with at the farm, which makes it a perfect location to celebrate all the fun of Bonfire Night.

“We’ve pulled out all the stops this year to deliver a really impressive firework display and there’s plenty for all ages to enjoy. From delicious food to top quality entertainment, it’s sure to be a fantastic night out for the whole family.”

Tickets are now on sale for £10 and children under 4 go free, more information can be found here.

