Glenn outside Lucie's Pantry, Emmaus North East's social supermarket in South Shields

Glenn Miller, 46, has thanked homeless charity, Emmaus North East, which is based in South Shields, ahead of World Homeless Day on Thursday, October 10.

The dad-of-three lost his home and family after the breakdown of his marriage, and found himself living in a hostel and turning to drugs.

“I wasn’t seeing my kids, and not having a home of my own made things worse. I started using hard drugs I had never used before, just to try and get through it all. They were the only comfort I had,” said Glenn, who grew up in Teesside.

Glenn stocking shelves in Lucie's Pantry, Emmaus North East's social supermarket in South Shields

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There followed years of drug taking, depression, multiple periods in prison and a spell on the streets.

Things started to turn around when Glenn was allocated a flat of his own, but issues with universal credit and conflicting appointments with the Job Centre lead to him being evicted and he found himself homeless again.

From there he turned to shoplifting and was eventually sent to prison.

“I would get clean in prison, then come out and go straight into a hostel where I would be surrounded by drugs again. I had made peace with the fact that I would rather sleep on the streets than go back to that,” he continued.

“Thankfully, my prison support worker recommended Emmaus and I can’t explain the difference it has made to my life.”

Emmaus North East supports 13 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work experience in a social enterprise, funded training opportunities and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem and confidence to help rebuild their lives.

“If Emmaus hadn’t come along when it did, I dread to think where I would be now. Probably back in prison, or back on drugs,” said Glenn, who makes furniture which is sold in the charity’s Hebburn and Low Fell shops.