World cup winning medals and shirts worn by the iconic 1966 England team as well as the goalkeeper’s jersey worn by Peter Shilton in the infamous ‘hand of God’ incident with Diego Maradona are just some of the items set to be on display at a football auction roadshow taking place in Sunderland.

Hosted at the Stadium of Light, Budds Auctions are bringing their Valuation Roadshow to Wearside where members of the public can bring along items of memorabilia for valuation and sale as well as seeing the iconic World Cup items set to be auctioned next year (2026).

Items on display includes Gordon Banks’ World Cup winning medal as well as the shirts worn by Alan Ball and Martin Peters.

Visitors to the home of SAFC can also get to see Pele’s 1958 World Cup winning medal which is valued at between £300,000 and £500,000.

Also on display will be the ticket stubs for all 32 matches played in the 1966 World Cup Finals in England, valued at £7,000-10,000.

Budds is taking its auction to all the clubs who hosted games during the 1966 tournament. Sunderland AFC’s then home of Roker Park played host to four fixtures featuring Italy, Chile, the Soviet Union, and Hungary.

Anyone who has any football memorabilia they would like to bring along to the event can have the items valued by experts as well as discussing the possibility of putting them up for auction.

David Convery, Head of Sporting Memorabilia at Budds Auctions, said: “With the 2026 World Cup final a year away, we are delighted to announce our 2026 World Cup Sale.

“There is already a number of historical and significant items of football memorabilia already consigned for the landmark sale.

“The impact of Pele, Shilton, and other football greats have had was not only at the time, but by generations of footballers and fans that followed on an international scale.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to auction items such as Pele’s winners’ medal as the youngest World Cup goal scorer of all time, and Shilton’s match-worn shirt from the famous 1986 quarter-final - a match of both cultural and political significance.”

The roadshow will take place at the The Riverview Brasserie at the Stadium of Light on Thursday September 18 between 2pm and 8pm.