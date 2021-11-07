The impressive display in Morrisons.

To help mark the occasion, community knitters have created an impressive display of poppies in Morrisons in South Shields town centre.

Angela Stephenson, community champion for the store, said: “I would just like to show everyone in the town the support I have had from local people and knitting groups to help make our display in store so fantastic.

"We wanted to show how much we appreciate what these men and women have done and continue to do for this country.

“The poppies were made by The Nutty Knitters, Sanddancers Scarves for the Homeless, I have had bags left at the customer service desk, and I also knitted some and made the wreath.

"The crosses were made and donated by Jean Birrell, my 83 year old mam who makes and donates such a lot for charity.”

The Mayor of South Tyneside launched the Poppy Appeal 2021 in the borough, buying the first poppy from the South Shields branch of the Royal British Legion.

It came after the covid pandemic hampered collections in 2020, with the Legion forced to remove collectors from the streets.

A number of shops and businesses are selling poppies in South Tyneside, and they are also for sale in public buildings including South Shields Town Hall and Jarrow Town Hall.

The public can also support the cause by donating by text or online at www.britishlegion.org.uk and receive a link to a printable poppy for displaying in windows.

Donate £2 by texting POPPY2 to 70545 | Donate £5 by texting POPPY5 to 70545 | Donate £10 by texting POPPY10 to 70545. Poppy-based products such as pins and badges are also available to buy at www.poppyshop.org.uk/

The Royal British Legion provides welfare and companionship to servicemen and women, veterans and their families, from expert guidance and advice to recovery and rehabilitation.

It also acts as a voice for the Armed Forces Community, ensuring that servicemen and women are honoured and respected.