In pictures: Long queues as North East clubs reopen for first time in over a year

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport and limits on gatherings have gone as Covid restrictions in the country have been eased in the forth, final step of the roadmap to lifting lockdown.

Nightclubs have also been able to open their doors for the first time since March 2020 with long queues forming outside venues in the region at midnight on Monday, July 19.

It was the moment revellers had been waiting for more than one year – see pictures of their night out in our gallery.

1. Dancing queens Revellers queueing outside Grey's nightclub in Newcastle./Photo: North News & Pictures Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Buy photo

2. Long wait Huge queues of revellers wait to enter Grey's nightclub on Grey Street in Newcastle opening at the stroke of midnight. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Buy photo

3. A night to remember Revellers get back on the dancefloor at Powerhouse nightclub in Newcastle for the first time since March 2020. Photo: Will Walker / NNP Buy photo

4. Huge queues Revellers wait to enjoy their first taste of clubbing since March 2020 as Freedom Day arrives. Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP Buy photo