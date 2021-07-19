Nightclubs have been able to open their doors for the first time since March 2020
In pictures: Long queues as North East clubs reopen for first time in over a year

‘Freedom Day’ is officially underway in England.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:45 pm

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport and limits on gatherings have gone as Covid restrictions in the country have been eased in the forth, final step of the roadmap to lifting lockdown.

Nightclubs have also been able to open their doors for the first time since March 2020 with long queues forming outside venues in the region at midnight on Monday, July 19.

It was the moment revellers had been waiting for more than one year – see pictures of their night out in our gallery.

1. Dancing queens

Revellers queueing outside Grey's nightclub in Newcastle./Photo: North News & Pictures

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

2. Long wait

Huge queues of revellers wait to enter Grey's nightclub on Grey Street in Newcastle opening at the stroke of midnight.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

3. A night to remember

Revellers get back on the dancefloor at Powerhouse nightclub in Newcastle for the first time since March 2020.

Photo: Will Walker / NNP

4. Huge queues

Revellers wait to enjoy their first taste of clubbing since March 2020 as Freedom Day arrives.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / NNP

