In pictures: Long queues as North East clubs reopen for first time in over a year
‘Freedom Day’ is officially underway in England.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 12:45 pm
Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport and limits on gatherings have gone as Covid restrictions in the country have been eased in the forth, final step of the roadmap to lifting lockdown.
Nightclubs have also been able to open their doors for the first time since March 2020 with long queues forming outside venues in the region at midnight on Monday, July 19.
It was the moment revellers had been waiting for more than one year – see pictures of their night out in our gallery.
