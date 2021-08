Despite the weather, you made the most of the three-day break and got out and about with your loved ones.

From a trip to Scarborough in support of the Mariners to an afternoon in the garden, here are some of your favourite pictures from the weekend.

Thank you to everyone who contributed. Click here to share your own photographs and memories on our post.

1. I do Congratulations to the happy couple! Photo: Geoff Bullock Photo Sales

2. In the pink A flamboyance of flamingos. Photo: Ray Smith Photo Sales

3. The squad A day out with the grandchildren at Bolam Lake Country Park. Photo: Jennifer Purvis Photo Sales

4. Rain coat Roman is ready for all weathers! Photo: Rachel Moreton Photo Sales