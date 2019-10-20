The incredible South Shields dad set to climb Mount Everest for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust
An adventure-seeking fundraiser is getting set to climb Mount Everest in a bid to raise cash for the charity set up in memory of South Shields couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.
Tony Errington from South Shields will embark on challenge on Saturday, October 19, to raise £3,000 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
The 48-year-old has a close relationship with the families of Chloe and Liam, who tragically died in the Manchester Arena bombings in 2017.
Tony, who was in fact collecting his daughter Abby from the arena on the night of the attack, said he wanted to support the charity as his son Jack was a good friend of Liam.
The charity aims to inspire and support young people to reach their full potential in sport and performance.
On Saturday Tony will travel to London where he fly to Doah in Kathmandu, then on to Lukla airport in Nepal, before starting the trek to the Everest base camp on Monday, October 21.
He will be trekking with a group of 10 climbers led by a Sherpa guide for 23 days, before returning to the UK on November 11.
The financial adviser, said: “Everyone I have spoken to who has climbed Everest has spoken about the experience with such enthusiasm, so I thought I would do it.
”I booked the trip a year and a half ago and have been training ever since."
As well as extreme temperatures, Tony will also have to cope with potential altitude sickness during the trek.
He continued: “At this time of year the base camp is the highest you can go.
“I am taking photos of the two kids and at each of the high points I will put a photo of them there.”
So far Tony has managed to raise £2,850.
Praising Tony’s efforts for the charity, Chloe’s mum Lisa Rutherford said: “Tony is just amazing and we wish him the best of luck.”
The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust Variety Show will be held at the Customs House in South Shields on Sunday, October 27, from 6.30pm.
For tickets call the box office on: 0191 454 1234.
To donate to Tony’s fundraiser visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-errington