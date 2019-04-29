Inspirational Big Pink Dress fundraiser speaks of 'amazing' London Marathon after battling illness

Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews has spoken of his joy after completing the London Marathon, just days after fighting back from illness.

The inspirational charity champion took on his fourth London Marathon on Sunday, finishing the race in just six hours 45 minutes.

Wearing a Virgin Money Giving dress that weighed around 2st, the dad-of-one from South Shields, took on the 26.2 mile course through the capital.

The 50-year-old's efforts saw him raise an incredible £3,022 for charity Breast Cancer Now, a cause close to his heart.

Colin, who was a Virgin Money Giving Fundraising Guru for the race, said it was 50-50 whether he would do the race after becoming ill.

But after taking antibiotics he managed to gear himself up to complete the race.

He said: "I had an amazing day.

"It was so hard, it was 50-50 two days before whether I was going to do it or not, but the antibiotics worked.

"I was also in good shape from training with Ant Clennan, from South Tyneside Kettlebells.

"If it wasn't for him I would have struggled, that guy is amazing.

"I was so happy with my time."

And the marathon means all the more to Colin, who has said that this year will likely be his last fundraising year.

Colin decided to start fundraising after seeing his wife’s friend go through treatment for breast cancer and wanted to help a charity researching to find a cure.

His first major challenge was the Great North Run and since then he has completed 56 races all over the country in 56 different dresses he has made himself.

But around five years on, Colin is due to take a break from his charity work after announcing that doing events every weekend has taken its strain on his health and allowed him little family time.

Thanking his supporters, he said: "I have been doing this for five years and people are still donating.

"I have been blown away by the support."

And Colin said what made the marathon so special was the people he meets and their inspirational stories he hears along the way.

He said he was given the surprise of a lifetime when he met up with his friend, 'Big John Green' who he ran his first London Marathon with.

Colin was greeted at the mile 8 mark by his friend with a huge sign bearing his name 'Big Pink Dress.'

He said: "The people you meet along the way is a big part of it, it's a massive thing and that's what its all about, everyone joining together."

Colin is now gearing up to take on the Sunderland 5k and 10k races on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, in aid of St Benedict's Hospice.

To sponsor Colin, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Bigpinkdressfundraising

