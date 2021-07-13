Inspiring 90-year-old great-grandmother recognised by Prime Minister for Alzheimer's fundraising
A 90-year-old great-grandmother has been recognised by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson for her inspirational efforts to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.
June Coser from South Shields received the Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award on Tuesday, July 13 in honour of her years of fundraising for the charity.
June cared for her husband, Bill Coser, after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and it was her personal experience with the illness that inspired her to help others facing their own battle with it.
She joined South Tyneside Alzheimer's Carers Committee and went on to become it’s chairwoman, spending the last 14 years doing everything from bag packs at Iceland and B&M – to organising events across South Tyneside –in an effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Society
June said: “It was such a shock to find out I had received this award.
"I am really proud. My husband would have been shouting from the rooftops to everybody."
June stressed that she doesn’t fundraise for the recognition but hopes the award will help to raise the profile of the Alzheimer's Society.
A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said: “Our team researches volunteers across the country, June's service was exemplary in the North East and we wanted to pay tribute to all of her years of service and put her forward for the Prime Minister's award.”
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck congratulated June and said the whole town was so proud of her for what she has achieved.
She said: “I am delighted that June has been recognised by The Points of Light awards scheme.
"Like June I know the pain of losing someone close to you from this terrible illness.
"That June has used her experience to dedicate her energies and time to raising money and increasing awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society is humbling.
“I am pleased even in her ninetieth year and in the middle of a global pandemic she is showing no signs of stopping.
"June is the very best of us, an amazing advocate for our town and a credit to her family.
"We in South Shields are very proud of her.”