International motor retailer's Wearside dealership sponsors St Benedict's Hospice

A Wearside hospice is gearing up for a packed summer of fundraising with the help of a new big-name sponsor

Motor retailer Wearside Audi in Sunderland has pledged its support to St Benedict’s Hospice and has become a ‘Team Benedict Sponsor’ as its staff get ready for a range of fund-raising activities over the coming months.

These include the hospice's ‘Sunflower Day’ on June 21, which will see it brighten up the whole of Sunderland by encouraging businesses, schools and community groups to wear yellow.

Staff are also training hard for this year’s Great North Run, having just completed the annual Sunderland 10K.

The motor dealership, which is part of the Lookers group, was prompted to support the hospice after members of its staff formed personal links to its services.

It is estimated that one in three people in Sunderland have had their lives touched in some part by the wonderful work carried out at the hospice.

Richard Hyde, head of business at Wearside Audi, said: "We are proud to be supporting the hospice in its wide range of fund raising activities. Lookers has a long history of giving back to the communities in which it serves and St Benedict’s is a prime example of an organisation that has helped so many families in their hour of need, some of whome work right here."

Anthony McDermott, head of corporate relationships at the hospice, said: “We have a lot planned this year and are always looking for corporate sponsorship. Wearside Audi is a key part of the business community and we are really pleased that they have agreed to sponsor us.”